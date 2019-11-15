LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team opened postseason play with a commanding 7-0 victory Friday afternoon against Washington Adventist University (Md.) in the semifinal round of the Association of Independent Institutions championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (13-5-1) will now play for their third straight conference title on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m.
GGC scored four times in the first half and added three goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to defeat the No. 4-seeded Shock. The seven goals are the second most in a match for the team this season.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig, the 2019 A.I.I. Player of the Year, scored two goals and added an assist, while freshman Jenny Stadin provided two assists and found the back of the net once to lead the team’s 23-shot offensive attack.
Mertzig opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, after receiving a pass from Stadin. Then, a corner kick by Stadin in the 13th minute was converted into a goal by junior Natalie Ferrin.
Freshmen Taylor Boyle and Hannah Martinelli scored goals in the 28th and 39th minutes to extend the host’s lead to 4-0. It marked the first collegiate goal for Boyle.
Stadin opened the second-half scoring with a header goal from the edge of the six-yard box in the 52nd minute. The opportunity came from a crossing pass by Mertzig, who added her second goal of the match in the 54th minute. A few minutes later, freshman Mariana Almanza tallied her first collegiate goal to cap GGC’s scoring.