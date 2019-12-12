Advancement to its third consecutive national tournament has ranked the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team 19th in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, announced by the NAIA national office following voting by a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies posted a 15-6-1 record, won the Association of Independent Institutions title and reached the championship match of the Marion (Ind.) Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round. They picked up the program’s second national tournament victory with a 3-2 double overtime win against Trinity Christian College (Ill.) in the Opening Round.
GGC was ranked each week throughout the 2019 season. The team played nine opponents receiving votes in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, including four teams in the top 10.
Sophomore defender Joy Mertzig earned third NAIA All-America team honors, while freshman midfielder Jenny Stadin garnered second-team accolades. Mertzig also was a second-team All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches organization.