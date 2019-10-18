Georgia Gwinnett College women's tennis had a record-breaking day Friday, with three players advancing to the NAIA singles semifinals and doubles championship match in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Oracle Cup in Rome.
The Grizzlies have become the first NAIA team to have three semifinalists at the annual individual national championship tournament. The program has won 27 national championships between the fall individual and spring team seasons.
"We have a women's doubles team playing for a national title and three singles semifinalists tomorrow. It's a great day to be a Grizzly," head coach Chase Hodges said.
Junior Maria Genovese played like the top seed in the field, winning 12 of 13 games against Lisa Khamassi of Keiser University (Fla.) in the quarterfinals. She is familiar with her semifinal opponent: GGC sophomore teammate Tereza Koplova, who won a hard-fought three-set match Friday against Tomomi Tagao from the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.). Genovese defeated Koplova in the semifinal round of last month's ITA South Regional.
Meanwhile, junior Madeline Bosnjak, the tournament's No. 3 seed, will play in the other semifinal match after a 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Lisa Keller of Cardinal Stritch University (Wis.) in the quarterfinals.
Saturday's singles semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
In doubles, Genovese and Bosnjak combined to win all 12 games to defeat a team from Keiser in Friday's semifinals. They will now play in Saturday's NAIA national championship match.