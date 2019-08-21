Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer coach Mike Giuliano isn't being coy when he calls his team a mystery.
Gauging how 19 new players will perform over the course of a season is a tall order, even with his depth of experience.
“This could be a monster season for us,” Giuliano said. “But are we ready for the William Careys of the world? Not even close right now. We were just farther along last year. We started nine seniors. But I think the potential ceiling for this team is much higher.
“I added a lot more speed to the field. But it's brutally young and they're coming from a different style of play. We’ll be fine, but it’s going to take some time.”
The only seniors on the team are goalies Elisa Randel and Sophie Hoare. Randel is the reigning Association of Independent Institutions' Goalkeeper of the Year and was in net for 16 of the team's 17 wins last fall. Hoare has appeared in 38 career matches, tallying 22 victories and five shutouts.
They and sophomore Joy Mertzig, a versatile talent who put up 24 points last season, are the captains. Mertzig earned honorable mention NAIA All-America team accolades as a freshman. Once again this season, she's going to play defense and center striker.
Joining Mertzig on defense are a pair of freshmen, Carina Vincelli and Parkview grad Mariana Almanza.
“I was recruiting in Ottawa and a coach said there was a girl who could be 'the steal of Canada,'” Giuliano said of Vincelli. “She had a major offer to Memphis and tore her ACL. She's coming back and looks as good as ever.
“Another just phenomenal freshman from Gwinnett County, Mariana Almanza, at outside back is just everything we could hope and more.”
He's also enthused about new forwards Skylar Bertram, who set a goal-scoring record at Gordon State College, and Swede Jenny Stadin. Bertram was a four-year letter winner at Chattahoochee and powered in 53 goals in two seasons at Gordon State.
“Our midfield, Maya Alibudbud, she was a first off the bench kind of girl last year,” Giuliano said. “She's playing really well right now. She's nailed down a starting 11 job at center midfield. She'll be a critical piece there.
“Miranda Robinson, holding mid, is a freshman who is near the top of the food chain and even better than we hoped. Maria Rivera, who many people thought was one of the best players in all of North Georgia (at Johnson-Gainesville), is just having to learn to transition to the college game. When she does, she'll be a big part of things.”
The Grizzlies were 17-4 last season, Giuliano's second at the helm, earned the program's first NAIA Opening Round victory and advanced to the Round of 16 at the national championship site.
Six of GGC's 2019 opponents are ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll, including four teams inside the top 10. Three of those matches are scheduled to be played at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
“We're committed to playing a hard schedule,” Giuliano said. “We have the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 2 team, the No. 6 coming here this year. Two of those are back-to-back weekends. We have to get a lot better by then. It's clearly not all together yet.”
The Grizzlies play five straight road matches to begin the season, starting with Bryan College on Saturday in Dayton, Tenn. The home opener is Sept. 10 against Reinhardt University.