Georgia Gwinnett College senior RaeQuinn Rossetti has passport stamps from around the world, thanks to her flight attendant parents, Tony and Tina.
She's off on a new adventure without them on Friday. Rossetti and the rest of the GGC softball team leave for Taiwan, an opportunity born in the summer of 2018 when the Grizzlies hosted the national team.
“They invited us at the time and I said, 'Let's talk through this,'” head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. “Fast forward a year and a half, here we are.”
Rossetti is far and away the most experienced traveler on the team and can't wait to see another part of the world.
“I think me and Anya (Vandersip) are really the only ones who have done an out-of-the-country trip,” Rossetti said. “Everyone else has not been on a plane or one or two domestic flights. It's going to be intense.
“There are so many documents to take care of and we have our softball stuff on our backs as well. We are in the deep end of the pool. I'm praying everyone keeps their passport glued to their bodies.”
It's all said with a laugh from the effervescent outfielder. She's doing her best to impart well-earned knowledge, such as loading up on melatonin and staying hydrated on the day-long journey. The team leaves campus at 4 a.m. Friday and arrive at 6 p.m. local time Saturday.
“We lose a day of life, which is hard to understand,” Ihlenburg said with a chuckle.
They have a day to adjust and then scrimmage a Japanese university on Feb. 3. The next day, all eight college teams — three from Japan and four from Taiwan — gather for opening ceremonies. Then it's time to play.
“It really was so different, even when we were playing against them (here),” said Rossetti, the Grizzlies leading hitter last season. “It's hard to communicate with them, because we obviously don't speak the same language, but we all kind of became friends. We actually get to see four or five people we got really close with on the (national) team over there.
“It is a totally different game. And they're good. So it's really good preseason competition.”
The games will be during the day, which leaves time to explore the island off the eastern coast of China.
“The guy who is going with us on the trip, our liaison, he showed us a lot of pictures from previous high school teams who have been there,” Rossetti said. “It looks so cool. There's a night market that we're going to be going to that looks awesome. The colors are so vibrant and all the architecture is obviously so different from here. I think it's going to be really fun — all the outside markets and all the cool food. I think I'm going to buy a lot of nick-knacks.
“We have a lot of time to do things. We're going to go see a lot of landmarks. I'm super, super excited.”
On the list are a trip to Sun Moon Lake and, hopefully, going up to Taipei to take the high-speed train.
“I've never done anything like that,” Ihlenburg said. “It's just kind of part of it. You learn in life, I believe, by doing things and having a cultural experience.
“You get to play and you get to see a part of the world you may never experience again, but it may open that box of their curiosity of, Where can I go with the sport? Where can I go with my life?'”
The season begins a week after they return from Taiwan, at home with the Grizzly Open on Feb. 14.
“People gotta go to bed as soon as we get back,” Rossetti said with a laugh. “I'm really excited to be able to go somewhere so cool to practice before our home opener. It gets me even more excited to come back here and play. We're going to be playing good competition. It's a really cool grind to get into. I think it's going to be a lot of adrenaline and really fun.”
