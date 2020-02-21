LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split its two games Friday at the Grizzly Classic, defeating Bryan College (Tenn.) 7-6 before falling to College of Coastal Georgia 5-2 at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (4-2) scored four runs in the second inning against Bryan to grab an early lead. Senior RaeQuinn Rossetti connected on a two-run triple. The outfielder went 3-for-4 to lead the team’s offensive attack in the opener.
Then, the team added three runs in the fifth inning. Sophomore Sydney Pelaez hit a two-run home run, her first of the season.
The Lions (2-4) chipped away at the deficit with a run in the sixth inning and then scored twice in the seventh to get within one run, 7-6. The team even had the game-tying run at third base. But GGC freshman pitcher Gracie Hogg struck out Leslie Beecham to secure the victory.
In the nightcap, Coastal Georgia (9-1) broke a 2-2 contest with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Paige Alt connected on a two-run single for the eventual game-winning run. The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single from KailiAnn Sadeski.
GGC answered in the bottom half of the inning without the benefit of managing a hit. A fielder’s choice off freshman Kendall Baer’s bat, with the bases loaded, scored the first run. A bases-loaded walk to junior Piper Wagner tied the game.
