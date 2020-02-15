LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team registered a pair of victories Saturday at the Grizzly Softball Complex to conclude the season-opening Grizzly Open with a 3-1 record.
The nationally ranked Grizzlies defeated University of Rio Grande (Ohio) 6-5 before picking up a 5-3 victory against Reinhardt University.
In the nightcap, junior Piper Wagner broke a 2-2 contest in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run double down the right field line. An unearned run would allow the lead to grow to 5-2. The visitors would tally a run in the top of the seven inning before freshman pitcher Gracie Hogg sealed the complete-game victory. She improved to 2-0 in the circle for the young season.
GGC took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single from sophomore Sydney Pelaez.
Reinhardt’s Emily Loveless led off the fifth inning with a home run to square the contest, 2-2.
Against Rio Grande, GGC jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the third inning. Three straight RBI singles from freshman Josie Haulk, senior RaeQuinn Rossetti and freshman Kendall Baer accounted for the runs in the second inning.
A run-scoring double from junior Ruth Jones gave the Grizzlies the five-run advantage.
Rio Grande (1-3) battled back to score four runs in the fifth inning.
Rossetti provided a key insurance run in the sixth inning to extend GGC’s lead to 6-4. Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good recorded a save after allowing a run in the top of the seventh but kept a possible game-tying run on the base paths. Wagner tossed the first six innings to pick up the victory.
Sophomore Lea McFadden joined Rossetti and Baer in having multiple-hit performances in Saturday’s opener.
