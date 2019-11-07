A pair of Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been recognized for their success on the pitch and classroom as Academic All-District selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Forward Krishna Clarke and midfielder Alfredo Rivera, both junior business majors, earned the distinction for the first time, based upon their strong academic and athletic performances for the No. 23-ranked Grizzlies.
Academic all-district recognition is bestowed upon student-athletes achieving a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average and having at least two academic years at their current institution. The district team features nominees receiving the highest vote totals among sports information directors.
Clarke and Rivera are now eligible to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honor, being chosen later this year.
Clarke ranks second on the team with five goals and 13 points so far this season. He found the back of the net twice in GGC’s season opener at Grace College (Ind.), and added goals in matches against Thomas University (Ga.), Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) and Washington Adventist University (Md.).
Rivera has scored four goals and provided four assists while starting 15 matches this fall. He was named the Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Week in mid-October after scoring a career-high two goals in GGC’s road win against Talladega College (Ala.).
GGC men’s soccer has had one CoSIDA Academic America selection in program history, Samuel Sampaio Gomes in 2017. Overall, the athletic department has collected 14 Academic All-Americans since 2017.