LAWRENCEVILLE — Strong performances by Georgia Gwinnett College senior goalkeeper Elisa Randel and junior midfielder Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, earned the duo recognition as the Association of Independent Institutions Soccer Players of the Week.
Randel was spectacular in protecting the Grizzlies’ goal in two matches last week, stopping all six shots she faced on the pitch. She set a program record last Monday with her 10th career shutout in a 4-0 home win against Life University.
The Olalla, Wash., native saved her best performance for last Friday’s Senior Night 1-0 victory against No. 5-ranked Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.). Randel made four saves after entering the match at halftime. She made two leaping saves in the final three minutes to secure the one-goal victory for the No. 16 Grizzlies.
Rivera had a career day by tallying five points with two goals and an assist in a win at Talladega College (Ala.) last Saturday.
The Lilburn native scored two first-half goals, including the game-winning tally, in the match against an A.I.I. opponent. Rivera also assisted on GGC’s second goal in the match. The midfielder attempted a match-high five shots.
Rivera has three goals and four assists to account for 10 points on the season.