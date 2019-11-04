Tallying six points and helping lead the nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to a pair of wins earned junior midfielder Toni Tiente the final Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Week honor for the 2019 season.
Tiente provided a pair of assists in GGC’s 5-0 win against A.I.I. foe Washington Adventist University (Md.) last Monday. Then, he found the back of the net twice in a 4-1 win against NCAA Division III Oglethorpe University last Wednesday.
The Paris native leads the No. 23-ranked Grizzlies with 20 points on seven goals and six assists for the season.
GGC (9-4-3) will be hosting the 2019 A.I.I. Soccer Championship on Nov. 15-16 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. Tournament details will be released later this week.