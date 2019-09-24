LAWRENCEVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer sophomore Joy Mertzig has been recognized as the Association of Independent Institutions Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.
Mertzig scored three goals as the No. 18-ranked Grizzlies split two matches against nationally-ranked opponents last week.
First, the defender found the back of the net twice against No. 15 University of Mobile (Ala.) in a 3-1 victory last Thursday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Then, the Stockholm, Sweden, native had a goal against top-ranked William Carey University (Miss.) in a home loss last Saturday.
For the season, Mertzig leads the team with eight goals as the Grizzlies stand 6-3-1 on the season.