ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore men’s tennis player Jose Dugo has affirmed himself as the nation’s top NAIA singles player after winning the individual championship at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Oracle Cup.
Dugo picked up a straight-set victory Sunday against Martin Barbier of the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) in the title match.
The sophomore becomes the third different GGC men’s tennis player to win an individual NAIA singles national title.
Dugo will now represent the NAIA at the ITA Fall National Championships on Nov. 6-10 in Newport Beach, Calif.
GGC tennis has won 28 individual or team NAIA national championships between the fall and spring seasons.