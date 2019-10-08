LAWRENCEVILLE — Winning singles titles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional has earned a pair of Georgia Gwinnett College tennis players UTR/ITA NAIA National Player of the Month honors for September, the national organization announced on Tuesday.
The National Player of the Month award is a new honor that recognizes a male and female player from each collegiate tennis division.
Junior Maria Genovese received the female award after posting an undefeated singles record in two fall tournaments, helping the Grizzlies win the Thomasville Collegiate Invitational. She also joined classmate Madeline Bosnjak in reaching the championship match of the ITA South Regional doubles draw.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jose Dugo won five singles matches to win ITA South Regional in New Orleans. He defeated junior teammate Federico Bonacia, the No. 3 seed, in straight sets in the final match.
Dugo also reached the semifinals as the top-seeded player at the Seahawk Fall Invitational at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
As ITA South Regional singles champions, Dugo and Genovese have advanced to play in the ITA Oracle Cup at Rome from Oct. 17-20.