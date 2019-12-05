LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College head softball coach Kat Ihlenburg has been elected to a three-year term representing the NAIA on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, beginning in 2020.
This marks Ihlenburg’s first board appointment to the national organization.
Ihlenburg has been the only head coach since the GGC softball program took the field in 2013. She has a 286-102-2 record (.736 winning percentage) during the past seven seasons, including four consecutive seasons with 40-or-more victories, and has been named the Association of Independent Institutions Coach of the Year five times.
The Grizzlies have qualified for the NAIA World Series in 2019 and 2018, with the 2019 team advancing to the semifinal round of the tournament.