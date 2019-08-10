The success Georgia Gwinnett College’s tennis program has built over the past six years has garnered its head coach some national attention.
Chase Hodges being featured in latest edition of Sports Illustrated, which has been available since Thursday, in the national magazine's popular Faces in the Crowd section.
Since 1956, the weekly Faces in the Crowd feature has been highlighting the personal milestones of amateur athletes and coaches.
Hodges has guided the men's tennis program to a 109-match winning streak and six consecutive NAIA national titles. The women's tennis team also captured a national championship during the 2019 season.
Since starting the tennis program in 2013, GGC's men's team has a 151-3 record, while the women's team has had a 126-19 record and won five NAIA titles.
That success has brought Hodges honors 11 times as NAIA Coach of the Year, by the NAIA national office, and seven times NAIA Coach of the Year, by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.