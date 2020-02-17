LAWRENCEVILLE — Strong performances across her first appearances in the pitching circle for Georgia Gwinnett College have earned freshman Gracie Hogg the Association of Independent Institutions' Pitcher of the Week award.
The Marietta native posted a 2-0 record and helped the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies to win three of their four games last weekend in the season-opening Grizzly Open at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Hogg went the distance in last Friday’s debut, a 5-4 win against University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
Then, the right hander came back with a complete-game 5-3 victory last Saturday against Reinhardt University.
Hogg struck out nine batters and compiled a 2.50 earned run average across the 14 innings for the weekend.
GGC (3-1) is scheduled to host the Grizzly Classic, with single games against College of Coastal Georgia and Bryan College (Tenn.) on Friday and Saturday.
