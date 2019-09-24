GAINESVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Maria Genovese is the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional women’s singles champion after winning Tuesday afternoon’s final match at Brenau University (Ga.).
The tournament’s top seed captured the title when No. 3 Elyse Lavender of Brenau retired with Genovese leading by 6-3, 5-4 scores.
The match was continued after regional play was suspended Sunday in New Orleans.
Genovese clinched an automatic bid to compete in the ITA Oracle Cup/NAIA individual championships Oct. 17-20 in Rome, Ga. She also may be playing in the ITA Oracle Cup in doubles after advancing to the regional final with junior Madeline Bosnjak. The duo is waiting for the at-large selections to the announced.
Bosnjak, the NAIA’s No. 1 ranked singles player, lost in the South Regional semifinals and is now under consideration for an at-large selection in the ITA Oracle Cup’s 16-player tournament field.