LAWRENCEVILLE — Krishna Clarke received a long ball on the right wing in sudden-death overtime, but his teammates were still trailing him behind the play.
He didn’t need them.
Clarke cut inside, dribbled past two defenders, and scored the golden goal for Georgia Gwinnett College in their 2-1 victory over Bellevue in the A.I.I. championship game.
“The first thing I thought about was trying to go inside,” Clarke said. “Once I get into the box, anything can happen. I could win a penalty, I could get an assist or I could get a goal. I got the goal.”
The overtime victory was thrilling for the Grizzlies, but they dominated most of the game leading up to it.
The first half had wire-to-wire action, but somehow it passed without a goal. GGC got things started right off the bat by winning a corner in the first minute. Sagi Hirsch whipped in a low gross, and Ilan Adam unleashed a powerful shot that forced a diving save from Bellevue goalkeeper Harry Wray.
Bellevue’s first big chance came just over 10 minutes later, when Inaki Aldao tested GGC goalkeeper Matija Gilgorovic with a shot that he couldn’t fully deal with. A scramble in the penalty area ensued and a second shot forced another save from Gilgorovic, but the Grizzlies survived unscathed.
But outside of that one Bellevue flurry, the home team controlled most of the first half. They outshot Bellevue 11-3, and had three corner kicks compared to just one for the visitors from Nebraska. But they were unable to unlock the door, and a dominant half of soccer failed to get them a lead going into the second half.
“For the whole game we had the shots and the possession,” Clarke said. “We gave up one goal, but we knew we had enough in the tank, so we were relaxed.”
The goal came from a set piece early in the second half. Bellevue had a free kick on the left side, and Andy Wilkinson delivered a perfect ball. Aldao out-jumped his marker and headed it home just 7:21 after halftime.
The best chance for the Grizzlies while they were trailing came midway through the half. A perfect cross in from the right had the Bellevue goalkeeper caught in no man’s land, and left Oscar Sommerkamp alone at the back post. The senior forward had a half-empty net in front of him, but his half volley sailed over the crossbar and behind for a goal kick.
But after almost 80 minutes of banging on the door, the Grizzlies finally knocked it down. Brookwood High School alum Alfredo Rivera curled a free kick into the top corner of the net from about 25 yards out, barely beating the outstretched goalkeeper to tie the game with 13:29 remaining.
“It speaks volumes to our toughness,” GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. “Some of those losses from the year really helped. They’ve won the overtime games, and they know what to do.”
GGC outshot Bellevue 17-9 in regulation, but the teams were tied 1-1. The Grizzlies just needed one moment of brilliance to win another conference championship.
“It takes a moment like that in overtime,” DeCou said. “It takes an individual effort, and that’s what he (Clarke) did.”
It only took four minutes for Clarke to deliver on that individual moment for his coach and send GGC into the NAIA tournament on a seven-match winning streak.