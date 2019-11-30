The Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer team drew top-ranked and defending national champion Central Methodist to open its third straight trip to the NAIA final site.
Central Methodist's lone loss this season? To Bellevue, a team GGC beat in its first playoff match.
“For one of the first times, we're the hunter,” head coach Steve DeCou said. “We don't have the target on our back. Let's enjoy the moment. If you look at our history, we've knocked off some big teams. The talk is, 'let's go beat No. 1 in the country.”
The Grizzlies left Friday morning in two waves on flights for California. They practiced Saturday morning and then did some sight-seeing. Today, there's practice and a banquet. On Monday, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, GGC takes aim at the 21-1 champs.
“The best team doesn't necessarily always win in these tournament situations,” DeCou said. “To win, you have to win Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Sometimes it's survival of the fittest.
“We've figured out how to win the last six weeks — look at our last two games. It's the team that knows how to win on the day.”
The 16th seeded Grizzlies are 13-3-3 and unbeaten over their last nine matches, including an 8-0-1 record since Sept. 28. They advanced to the Round of 16 behind a dramatic 3-2 victory against Life University on their home turf.
Ian Aramburu scored the game-winning goal with 67 seconds remaining in the contest.
Seniors scored all three goals in GGC's Opening Round finale victory. Forward Carlos Delarosa found the back of the net in the 36th minute to square the match. Defender Malik Thornell added a goal in the 38th before Aramburu's late heroics in the 89th minute. Each of the seniors entered postseason play having scored only one goal during the 2019 regular season.
A week earlier, junior Krishna Clarke's goal four minutes into overtime propelled GGC to a dramatic 2-1 victory against Bellevue University (Neb.) and the Association of Independent Institutions title.
“What we've done is shortened up the bench and found a consistent 14, 15 who are getting the job done,” DeCou said. “We've found the winning formula.”
Getting Marouane Zine, a midfielder from France, eligible late. He's played the last four games for the Grizzlies. Clarke came on strong at the end of the season, along with Duluth grad Carlos Delarosa and Oscar Sommerkamp.
“With that big body, he's a pure target,” DeCou said of Sommerkamp. “The the maestros are the maestros and the piano movers have done the dirty work.”
Aramburu and Brookwood grad Alfredo, who moved to back line, have done a lot of that hard defensive work.
“Without them, we'd be struggling giving up goals,” DeCou said. “The guys at the back are being hard and nasty about teams getting chances.”
Limited Central Methodist's second chances is crucial.
“Cross or corner in, you win the first, but you've got to eliminate those second balls,” DeCou said. “They play a little different style than we see in the South. They are big and athletic, but it's based on dealing with the conditions you find in the Midwest this time of year.
“Our selling point is we're going to get them with our athleticism.”
Junior Toni Tiente, the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year, leads the Grizzlies with seven goals and 20 points. He is tied for team-high honors with six assists, along with senior Sagi Hirsch. Clarke has scored six goals, while Rivera has provided five goals and five assists to the team's offensive attack.
Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic has posted a 1.25 goals against average in 19 matches this fall.