The Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis team had a dominant showing in Friday's singles and doubles matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional in New Orleans.
All nine of the Grizzlies have advanced to the Round of 16 in singles and two doubles teams have reached the semifinals in doubles.
"It's incredible to have nine guys in the Round of 16 at this important tournament," head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our men's and women's teams went 15-0 in singles on the first day. It has been a strong performance and we're prepared for the grind that Saturday will bring."
Top-seeded singles player Federico Herrera Duran registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Samuel Mann of Loyola University (La.). He will now play sophomore teammate Daniel Czepielewski on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in the Round of 16. Czepielewski picked up a three-set triumph against Patrick Tobacco of Point University.
Junior Federico Bonacia, the No. 3 seed, earned a 6-2, 6-0 win against Theo Debackere of Loyola to reach the Round of 16. Senior Sergio Valinotti will be Bonacia's opponent after picking up a 6-0, 6-3 victory against Guillermo Coiras of Xavier University (La.).
Fourth-seeded sophomore Jose Dugo was a 6-3, 6-2 winner Friday over Joseph Short of Loyola, while junior Valentino Caratini, the No. 5 seed, defeated Atikan Juprang of William Carey University (Miss.) by identical 6-1 set scores.
Rounding out singles play, No. 7 seed junior Mika Kosonen won all 12 games from Juan Pulida Pinilla from William Carey; senior Gregor Hutterer recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Julien Pereira of Point University; and freshman Alex Gurmendi was 6-2, 7-5 winner over Point's Joe Klokow.
In doubles, GGC teams make up two of the four semifinalists. The top-seeded team of Bonacia and Caratini recorded a pair of victories Friday, including an 8-4 triumph over a Xavier team. Then, Hutterer and Dugo defeated duos from Blue Mountain College (Miss.) and Loyola to advance to the semifinals.