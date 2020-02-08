VALDOSTA – Strong singles play led the way as the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team scored a 4-1 road victory against NCAA Division II No. 19 Valdosta State University on Saturday morning.
After dropping the match’s doubles point, the Grizzlies were victorious on singles courts No. 3 through No. 6 to collect their 111th straight dual match victory. That streak ties the University of Connecticut women’s basketball program for the fourth longest winning stretch in collegiate sports history.
Senior Mika Kosonen began the comeback with a victory at No. 6 singles when his opponent retired during the first set.
The visitors then took a 2-1 lead following a 6-1, 7-5 victory from senior Federico Herrera Duran on the No. 5 court. Freshman Max Bertimon registered a straight-set win at No. 4 singles for the team’s third point.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi clinched the victory with a three-set win on the No. 3 court. He won the deciding set by a 6-1 score.
Valdosta State (1-2) won a pair of tiebreakers on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts to grab the early 1-0 lead in the match. GGC’s lone doubles victory came from sophomore Daniel Czepielewski and Herrera Duran, after a 6-4 victory on the No. 3 court.
“The doubles point could have gone either way," GGC coach Chase Hodges said. "Being down a point gave us some adversity heading into singles play. Our guys were very solid in singles, winning four straight matches. We have a big test tomorrow (against West Florida). We’re looking forward to that challenge."
