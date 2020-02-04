GREENWOOD, S.C. – It’s 110 consecutive victories and counting for the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team after sweeping matches on all courts to defeat NCAA Division II No. 6-ranked Lander University 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood, S.C., during the Grizzlies’ 2020 season opener.
“This was an impressive road performance in which everyone (outside the GGC tennis program) wants to see you fail," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our guys continued the Grizzly tradition of stepping up in key situations. A 7-0 shutout road win over a team ranked No. 6 nationally in Division II is a great way to start the season. We have several tough matches coming up, so it was great to get this match under our belts.”
The visitors quickly secured the doubles point with a pair of 6-2 victories on the No. 2 and 3 courts. Senior Gregor Hutterer and sophomore Jose Dugo picked up the first triumph on the middle court, while senior Federico Herrera Duran and sophomore Daniel Czepielewski gave GGC the 1-0 match lead with a win at the No. 3 position.
The junior tandem of Federico Bonacia and Valentino Caratini earned a hard-fought victory on the No. 1 court, by winning 7-4 in a tiebreaker.
Dugo opened singles play with a straight-set 6-4, 6-0 triumph on the No. 1 court. He affirmed his status as the No. 1-ranked NAIA singles player.
Then, freshman Max Bertimon won his collegiate debut with a 6-3, 6-4 score at No. 4 singles. Senior Mika Kosonen sealed the team’s dual match victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win on the No. 6 court.
Herrera Duran improved his career singles record to 47-3 with a straight-set victory on the No. 5 court. He won the opening set 6-1 before winning a tiebreaker in the second set by a 7-4 score.
In another collegiate debut, freshman Alex Gurmendi won by identical 7-5 set scores at No. 3 singles. Bonacia rounded out the winners with a three-set victory on the No. 2 court. He won the opening set 6-2 before taking a tiebreaker in the third set 10-4.
