LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team wasted little time in picking up its home-opening victory, defeating NCAA Division II Bluefield State College (W.Va.) 5-0 in the Grizzly Invitational on a chilly Saturday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
With strong singles play, it took 89 minutes for GGC (4-0) to win its 113th consecutive dual match.
Senior Federico Herrera Duran won 12 of 13 games on the No. 6 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead, after the hosts had captured the doubles match point. Then, junior Federico Bonacia registered a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at the top of the singles lineup for the team’s third point.
Senior Mika Kosonen and freshman Alex Gurmendi picked up identical 6-1, 6-2 wins on the No. 4 and No. 5 courts to seal the dual match victory.
The Grizzlies grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in doubles by winning 12 of the 14 games. The team of Herrera Duran and Bonacia won all six games on the No. 1 court. Junior Valentino Caratini and sophomore Daniel Czepielewski combined to seal the doubles point behind a 6-2 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
“Our guys took care of business today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We’re looking forward to facing Union on Monday morning."
