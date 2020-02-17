LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team recorded its third straight dual match sweep with a 7-0 victory against No. 10-ranked Union College (Ky.) on Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (5-0) earned two wins at the top of the doubles lineup and six straight-set victories in singles. The team has now won 114 consecutive dual matches.
Sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi collected a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 doubles court. That paved the way for senior Federico Herrera Duran and junior Federico Bonacia to seal the doubles match point by winning the last three game for a 6-3 triumph on the No. 1 court. The Bonacia-Herrera Duran team got a service break to go up 4-3. Bonacia smashed a forehand return to capture the winning point.
The momentum carried over into singles. Senior Mika Kosonen won all 12 games on the No. 4 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage in the match. Identical 6-3 set scores for Gurmendi at No. 3 singles secured the third point of the match.
Then, senior Gregor Hutterer was victorious in his spring singles debut with a 6-1, 6-2 win on the No. 6 court – for the match-clinching point. Freshman Max Bertimon recorded a 6-2, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 singles before Dugo registered a 6-1, 6-3 win at the top of the singles lineup.
Making another spring debut, junior Valentino Caratini rounded out the singles winners with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on the No. 5 court.
“It was a good win over a top-10 ranked team," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "It was good that we were able to get some new players into the singles lineup. Now, we get a couple of days to prepare for the next part of our season.”
