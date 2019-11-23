LAWRENCEVILLE — A central defender isn’t the likeliest of heroes when it comes to scoring a game-winning goal, but Georgia Gwinnett College’s Ian Aramburu showed Saturday why big defenders go into the box on set piece opportunities.
A foul was called on Life University that gave GGC a free kick from about 35 yards out on the left side in the 88th minute of a 2-2 game. Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, sent an inswinger into the box, and Aramburu put contact on it with the back of his neck. The ball skipped past Life goalkeeper Fabian Pekruhl and into the net, and Aramburu was mobbed by his teammates in the corner.
The Grizzlies held on to that lead for the final 1:07 to defeat the Running Eagles and book a trip to California for the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship.
“I’m so happy it went in,” Aramburu said. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the team, I’m not gonna lie. We had to come back to our tempo, who we are, our essence. I’m so happy this group fought for one another during the whole process that we achieved going back to the national tournament.”
The winning goal wasn’t without controversy. Both teams had been fighting hard all game, and with the score tied at 2-2 for most of the second half, neither showed any signs of backing down. Life argued that a couple of plays before the foul was called to give GGC a free kick should’ve given Life a free kick going the other way. But the referee disagreed and let play go on those, and it made the end of the Running Eagles’ season a little unsavory.
“It’s always sour to lose because of a referee decision, but such is life,” Life coach Alex Pama said. “I told the guys, you always have a sour taste in your mouth, especially for your seniors, when injustice is done on the field. This was out of the guys’ control. … I think we deserved a little bit more than that bad call, but referees are human, too.”
Pama complimented his team on fighting for the whole game despite having played all the way to penalties Friday. It’s one of the benefits GGC received for finishing high enough to host Opening Round games, and Grizzlies coach Steve DeCou said the effort from both teams is what’s expected in the postseason.
“That’s a tournament game right there,” DeCou said. “Nobody wants to go home. Everybody knows this is where their season ends. You want to go to California. So hat’s off to Life and the battle they put forth.”
The first half of the game was sloppy to begin with due to heavy rain. Both teams took maybe 10 minutes to figure out how the field was going to play and mostly didn’t overcommit forward to stay safe on defense.
The Running Eagles figured out how to beat the elements in the 21st minute. Felipe Batagini sent a long ball into the box toward 6-foot-8 forward Thierry Jules, a Duluth grad, who then headed the ball to the far post for the opening goal and a 1-0 Life lead.
Still battling the rain, the Grizzlies got a boost off the bench in the 36th minute from Carlos Delarosa, a former teammate of Jules’ at Duluth. Aramburu sent a cross into the box from the right side, and Delarosa, who came on six minutes earlier, took a touch on the left side and shot the ball back across to the far post to tie the game at 1-1.
“I came on thinking I was going to work hard and get a goal for us,” Delarosa said. “I tried and tried and got the goal for us. I think we worked so hard to get to this point that we deserve it, and hopefully in California it’ll be a good run.”
The Grizzlies got their first lead of the day in the 38th minute. South Gwinnett grad Malik Thornell struck a shot from the top of the box that got past the Life goalkeeper and put the Grizzlies ahead, and they held that lead going into halftime.
Life got back in the game early in the second half thanks to a penalty kick awarded on a foul by Rivera. The midfielder brought down Jules in the box, and the referee instantly pointed to the spot. Jules was helped off the field and missed the rest of the game, but teammate Martin Cortes took the penalty right when GGC goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic guessed the other way, and the teams were tied at 2-2.
The rain lightened up and eventually stopped in the second half, allowing both teams to make cleaner passes and position better for attacking and defense.
The Grizzlies for a second looked to have taken a lead in the 59th minute, but an offside call negated a goal.
The NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship will begin Dec. 2 at OC Great Park Stadium in Irvine, Calif.