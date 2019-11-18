The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team has earned the opportunity to host the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, as the No. 16 seed in this year’s 46-team national tournament.
The tournament opens Friday at noon with a first-round match between Life University (Ga.) and Union College (Ky.). GGC will play the winner on Saturday at 2 p.m. All matches will be played on the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
This is the first year that the NAIA Opening Round field has expanded to feature three-team site tournaments.
Previously, Georgia Gwinnett College hosted two-team NAIA Opening Round sites in 2017, defeating Southern Oregon University, and 2014. Last year, the team won a first-round match at Southeastern University (Fla.).
This year’s Grizzlies bring in a 12-3-3 record after capturing the Association of Independent Institutions championship with a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory against Bellevue University (Neb.). The team has won its last seven matches, with three victories coming by shutouts.
Life is making its first NAIA Opening Round appearance since 1999. The Running Eagles have a 13-4 record and earned an at-large bid from the Mid-South Conference. One of the team’s losses came at Georgia Gwinnett College, 3-2, on Sept. 15.
Union won the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament title to earn an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament. The Bulldogs have a 12-8-1 record and defeated Bryan College (Tenn.) in the AAC tournament championship match. This will be the program’s third trip to the NAIA national tournament and first since the 2016 season.
The Lawrenceville Bracket winner advances to the NAIA National Championship final site in Irvine, Calif., from Dec. 2-7.