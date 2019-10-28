LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team relied on a balanced offensive attack for a season-high goal output in a 5-0 victory against Washington Adventist University (Md.) on Monday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (8-4-3) received goals from five different players and outshot the Shock (8-3) by a 16-7 margin in the contest between Association of Independent Institutions teams. GGC held a 10-1 edge in shots over the second half.
Junior Alfredo Rivera opened the scoring when the Grizzlies converted off a free kick in the 16th minute. Junior Toni Tiente delivered the free kick 25 yards away from the Washington Adventist goal. Sophomore Gianmaria Fiore headed the ball from the left post to the middle of the six-yard box and Rivera put the ball into the open net.
GGC took a 2-0 lead in the 35th minute when junior Krishna Clarke deflected a ball from the left end line into the goal, after receiving a pass from Tiente.
The hosts tallied three second-half goals to seal the victory. Senior Sagi Hirsch drilled a shot into the net from 15 yards away in the 59th minute. It was his first goal of the season. Senior Malik Thornell sent a ball from the middle that found Hirsch down the left side of the pitch.
Sophomore Aoci Pilipili connected on a goal in the 77th minute, following a crossing pass by freshman Milton Alfaro. Then, freshman James Forster netted his first collegiate goal in the final minute on a rebound, following a shot from junior Alex Rivera.
Junior Matija Gligorovic and sophomore Ivan Morales combined as goalkeepers for GGC’s fourth shutout of the season. Gligorovic made three saves in 82 minutes in goal before Morales secured the shutout with seven scoreless minutes.
“We needed a performance like this," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "It was good to play a lot of players, get a shutout and score a lot of goals. It was a good performance all around. This was our third game since last Wednesday. On a warm day, it was good to see a good showing of our team’s fitness and depth."
GGC hosts Oglethorpe University on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. It will be Senior Night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.