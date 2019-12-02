The No. 16-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team ended its 2019 season with a 7-1 loss to No. 1 Central Methodist University (Mo.) in the NAIA championship tournament’s Round of 16 on Monday at the Orange County Great Park.
Alberto Pangrazzi scored a hat trick with goals in the 18th, 27th and 55th minutes to lead Central Methodist. He opened the scoring by heading a ball just under the crossbar of the GGC goal in the 18th minute. An unassisted goal came in the 27th minute.
The defending NAIA national champions took a 3-0 lead into halftime following a goal from Daniel Hernandez in the 30th minute.
Freshman Ilan Adam scored GGC’s lone goal when a free kick found the back of Central Methodist’s net in the 85th minute.
The Grizzlies (13-4-3) advanced to the NAIA national championship final site for the third consecutive season.
CMU (22-1) outshot GGC by a 28-9 margin, including a 16-5 edge in shots on goal.