Georgia Gwinnett College junior Toni Tiente has been named the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions’ Men’s Soccer Player of the Year for his play heading into this weekend’s conference tournament.
Meanwhile, junior Matija Gligorovic shared the Goalkeeper of the Year award and Steve DeCou was named the Coach of the Year.
Earning first All-A.I.I. team honors were senior Ian Aramburu (defender), junior Krishna Clarke (forward), Gligorovic and Tiente. Then, senior defenders Sagi Hirsch and Malik Thornell, a South Gwinnett grad, joined junior midfielder Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, on the second All-A.I.I. team. Rivera also was named to the A.I.I.’s Champions of Character team.
Georgia Gwinnett College is the No. 1 seed in the A.I.I. tournament after completing the regular season with a 10-3-3 record. The team was ranked No. 20 in the final regular season NAIA Top 25 poll, as selected by a nationwide panel of coaches.
Tiente leads the nationally ranked Grizzlies with 20 points, behind seven goals and seven assists. The midfielder is tops on the team with 49 shots.
Gligorovic posted a 1.3 goals against average and 80 saves while starting 15 matches. He was co-Goalkeeper of the Year with Raul Guillamon-Bejar of Waldorf University (Iowa).
DeCou has put Georgia Gwinnett College in contention for its second straight A.I.I. championship by winning its last five matches. The tournament’s top-seeded team has been nationally ranked in every Top 25 poll during the regular season.
Armaburu scored the game-winning goal in GGC’s 3-2 overtime win against Keiser University (Fla.) on Sept. 20. He also has started 15 matches for the Grizzlies. Clarke ranks second on the team with five goals and 13 points. He also has provided three assists.
Hirsch and Thornell earned second-team postseason awards for the second consecutive season. Hirsch is tied for team-high honors with six assists, while Thornell has added four assists to the team’s potent offensive attack.
Rivera has scored four goals – three of them game winners – and provided four assists to rank third on the team with 12 points.
As the No. 1 seed, Georgia Gwinnett College opens the A.I.I. tournament with a semifinal match against No. 4 seed Lincoln College (Ill.) on Friday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex. The other semifinal features No. 2 seed Waldorf facing No. 3 seed Bellevue University (Neb.) at 8 p.m.
The semifinal winners will square off in the championship match on Saturday, Nov. 16, at a time yet to be announced. The A.I.I. champion will represent the conference in the 2019 NAIA national tournament.
2019 Association of Independent Institutions Men’s Soccer Honors
Player of the Year: Toni Tiente, Georgia Gwinnett College
Goalkeeper of the Year: Matija Gligorovic, Georgia Gwinnett College
Coach of the Year: Steve DeCou, Georgia Gwinnett College
First Team All-Conference
GK – Matija Gligorovic, Georgia Gwinnett College
D – Ian Aramburu, Georgia Gwinnett College
M – Toni Tiente, Georgia Gwinnett College
F – Krishna Clarke, Georgia Gwinnett College
Second Team All-Conference
D – Sagi Hirsch, Georgia Gwinnett College
D – Malik Thornell, Georgia Gwinnett College
M – Alfredo Rivera, Georgia Gwinnett College
Champions of Character Team
Alfredo Rivera, Georgia Gwinnett College