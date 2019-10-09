LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team had its third overtime draw of the season, battling Truett-McConnell University to a 1-1 tie over 110 minutes of competitive play Wednesday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The No. 22-ranked Grizzlies (5-3-3) were playing a match for the first time in the past 10 days. It didn’t take the team long to find the back of the net, with junior Krishna Clarke drilling a shot inside the left goalpost in the fifth minute. The goal came following consecutive quick passes from freshman Ilan Adam and junior Toni Tiente.
However, the visitors had similar good fortunes to open the second half. Zayne Moore used his head on a rebound attempt in the 51st minute to square the match at 1-1. A deflected ball off a free kick bounced off the post and Moore pounced on the scoring opportunity.
The Grizzlies held a 4-2 shot advantage in the two 10-minute overtime periods, and had a 21-16 edge for the match, after getting off to an 8-2 margin in the first half.
GGC junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made five of his seven saves in the second half to keep the match tied.
Georgia Gwinnett College travels to Talladega College (Ala.) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.