The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team concluded the 2019 season with a No. 16 national ranking, as selected by a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC had a 13-4-3 record in 2019, won the Lawrenceville Bracket Opening Round of the NAIA tournament and advanced to the national championship final site for the third consecutive season. The program captured its fifth Association of Independent Institutions title.
The Grizzlies played eight opponents this season that received votes in the final NAIA Top 25 poll. The program has posted 10 or more victories in all eight seasons of existence.
Junior midfielder Toni Tiente earned third NAIA All-America team honors, while junior forward Krishna Clarke and junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic garnered second-team accolades.