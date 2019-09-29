LAWRENCEVILLE – Spreading goals throughout both halves, University of Mobile (Ala.) defeated Georgia Gwinnett College 4-0 in a matchup of nationally ranked NAIA men’s soccer programs Saturday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Mobile, 8-1 and ranked No. 14, opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick from Victor Pimentel in the 22nd minute. Alejo Binaghi added a goal in the 33rd minute to give the visiting Rams a 2-0 halftime advantage.
Any chance of a second half comeback by GGC (5-3-2 and ranked No. 17) ended when Ronaldo Fortune stole a pass inside the 18-yard box in the Grizzlies’ defensive zone. He then scored the third goal of the match, and Yazid Omri capped Mobile’s strong offensive performance with a goal in the 68th minute.
The Rams held a 19-to-4 margin in shots and a 6-1 edge in corner kicks in the match.