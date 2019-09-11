LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 9-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored first, but visiting Martin Methodist College (Tenn.) countered with two goals to rally past the Grizzlies 2-1 on Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
It marked the first loss of the season for the Grizzlies (3-1-2).
Jonas Arcalean scored both goals for the RedHawks (5-1). The game-winning tally came in the 83rd minute on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in front of the GGC goal. Mario Lopez passed a ball to the Arcalean after dribbling down the left side of the pitch.
Junior Emmanuel Olusanya drilled a shot into the back of the net from 18 yards away from the Martin Methodist goal to give Georgia Gwinnett College a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. It was the forward’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.
The visitors tied the match, 1-1, in the 32nd minute on a shot by Arcalean.
GGC, improving to No. 9 in the first NAIA Top 25 poll, announced earlier on Wednesday, attempted six shots in each half. Senior Carlos Delarosa had four shots for the Grizzlies in the match.
Wednesday’s match began a six-match home stand for GGC.
Turning Point
Both teams searched for the leading second goal throughout the second half. It finally came in the 83rd minute when the RedHawks’ Jonas Arcalean scored his second goal of the match. GGC threatened, but couldn’t account for a tying goal in the closing minutes.
GGC continues its six-match homestand by hosting Life University on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.