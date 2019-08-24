HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Freshman Milton Alfaro netted his first collegiate goal in the 80th minute as the No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team rallied for a 1-1 draw against Huntington University (Ind.) on Saturday evening, concluding a season-opening weekend of matches in Indiana.
Alfaro squared the match when he drilled a shot into the top corner of the goal.
Huntington (0-0-1), which received votes in the NAIA preseason poll, netted the first goal of the contest on a breakaway by Noah Fleming in the 29th minute.
The Grizzlies (1-0-1) had numerous scoring chances in the match. Sophomore Gianmaria Fiore hit the goal crossbar with a shot from the corner in the opening minutes. Then, a long-distance shot by junior Toni Tiente connected with the post midway through the first half.
Freshman James Forster just missed the goal with a shot in the 70th minute as the Grizzlies searched for the tying goal. That finally came with Alfaro’s goal with just 10 minutes left in regulation.
Saturday’s match marked a return to Huntington for GGC head coach Steve DeCou, who began his coaching career leading the Foresters from 2000-03.
“We created chances today and had several possessions, but at the end of the day it ended up as a draw," DeCou said. "Different players stepped up today. (Huntington) capitalized on their scoring chance in a counter. We need to put together a full 90 minutes to get the result we need. Milton’s goal was top class and I am pleased that he got on the scoreboard, for how he played today.”
Georgia Gwinnett College plays its home opener Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Bryan College (Tenn.) at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.