With a 4-2-2 record, the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team finds itself ranked No. 16 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, announced on Wednesday following a vote of a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 3-1 home loss to No. 21 St. Thomas University (Fla.) on Tuesday evening.
GGC can improve its standing later this month with home matches against opponents currently receiving votes in the Top 25 poll: Keiser University (Fla.), Friday, Sept. 20 (7:30 p.m.), and No. 14 University of Mobile (Ala.), Sept. 28. The team is scheduled to play at No. 17 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Oct. 23.