Three first-half goals led the No. 23-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer team to a thrilling 3-2 victory Friday night at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla.
The Grizzlies (7-4-1) were playing their final road match of the regular season, posting a 4-1-1 record in those contests.
"We made some adjustments after they (Pensacola Christian) were strong on the counter attack," head coach Steve DeCou said. "I liked our response. Being up 3-2 at halftime, we needed to grind out a result. That's what we will need to do so in the postseason."
Senior Oscar Sommerkamp scored two of GGC's goals, including the game-winning tally in the 40th minute. Senior Sagi Hirsch delivered a pass that Sommerkamp put into the back of the net to break a 2-2 contest. The forward tallied the team's first goal in the 14th minute off a header following a crossing pass from junior Alfredo Rivera.
The goals by Sommerkamp were his first of the 2019 season.
Pensacola Christian (10-7), ranked No. 1 in the National Christian College Athletic Association, got on the scoreboard in the 10th and 33rd minutes, taking one-goal advantages on both occasions.
Following a foul in the 36th minute, Hirsch sent a free kick into the 18-yard box. That's when Sommerkamp redirected the ball, along with a Pensacola Christian defender, across the goal line to tie the match, 2-2.
Georgia Gwinnett College held a 24-12 shot advantage in the match, including having an 11-4 edge in the second half.
Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made six saves, including a diving stop in the final minutes, to pick up the victory.