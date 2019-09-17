LAWRENCEVILLE — St. Thomas University (Fla.) converted three set pieces into goals to defeat the No. 9-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer team 3-1 on Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
St. Thomas, 5-0 and ranked No. 21 in the NAIA poll, scored two first-half goals and added a key insurance goal in the final 10 minutes of action after the Grizzlies closed the margin to one goal.
Senior Carlos Delarosa found the back of the net in the 79th minute for the Grizzlies' lone goal. Junior Krishna Clarke passed the ball ahead from the center of the pitch to Delarosa, who converted the scoring chance from inside the box.
The momentum was short-lived as the Bobcats scored their third goal off a corner kick in the 81st minute on Pablo Gil's second goal of the evening. He also scored off a corner in the 28th minute and contributed an assist as St.
Thomas got on the scoreboard in the 15th minute on a goal from Juanma Collazo.
GGC attempted nine of its 11 shots in the second half.