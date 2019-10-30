LAWRENCEVILLE — Four second-half goals turned around the fortunes for the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team in a 4-1 victory Wednesday night against NCAA Division III Oglethorpe University on Senior Night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (9-4-3) head into postseason play by winning three straight matches, their longest streak of the season. They have outscored the opposition 12-3 during the winning streak.
“This was good preparation for postseason play," head coach Steve DeCou said. "They (Oglethorpe) sat back, were very organized and were tough to break down. I was pleased how we controlled the ball throughout the entire match."
The latest victory needed a concentrated second-half effort by the team, after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Junior Toni Tiente scored a pair of goals, including the game-tying goal off a free kick in the 58th minute of the match. He later added a goal in the 78th minute to give GGC a 3-1 advantage.
Freshman Ilan Adam gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute when he lofted a shot from the right side of the pitch inside the far goal post. Senior Sagi Hirsch delivered a long ball to create the scoring chance.
Freshman Milton Alfaro capped the team’s strong second half with a goal, his second of the season, in the 81st minute.
Oglethorpe (12-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute after a turnover led to a one-on-one situation. It was the only shot the Stormy Petrels would get in the first half.
GGC attempted a season-high 27 shots in the match, which was played in inclement weather. The team outshot its opponent by a 27-5 margin. Junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made three saves in the second half to collect his ninth win of the season.
Prior to the match the GGC men’s soccer program honored seniors Ian Aramburu, Myles Barber, Carlos Delarosa, Sagi Hirsch, Ivan Morales, Oscar Sommerkamp and Malik Thornell. The senior class has won 47 matches, two Association of Independent Institutions titles and made three NAIA national tournament appearances.