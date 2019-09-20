LAWRENCEVILLE — Senior Ian Aramburu converted a free kick into his first collegiate goal three minutes into overtime to give the No. 16-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer team a 3-2 victory against Keiser University (Fla.) on Friday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Junior Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, delivered the free kick from the right side of the pitch. The ball sailed to the edge of the 6-yard box in front of the Keiser goal. That's when Aramburu got a foot on the ball while sliding on the turf.
"We tried to overload the area and then put the ball into that specific area," head coach Steve DeCou said. "Alfredo has always had that ability to deliver a ball in that situation. Then, Ian was able to go and find the ball. I'm proud of the way we fought and played tonight."
Keiser (3-2) scored consecutive goals in the 51st and 57th minutes to grab a 2-1 lead. A goal from Adrian Camacho Castro put the visiting Seahawks in front.
The Grizzlies (5-2-2) squared the match 2-2 when junior Toni Tiente cleaned up a pass that landed in front of the goal during the 63rd minute of the match. The scoring play started when junior Krishna Clarke passed the ball from the right side of the formation to sophomore Aoci Pilipili, who was on the far goal post. A slight deflection toward the Keiser goal set up Tiente for the tying score.
"When you're playing a team like Keiser you know they're not going to back down," DeCou said. "They capitalized on a couple of our mistakes to take the lead. Being down 2-1 after Tuesday night (a 3-1 loss to St. Thomas), it came down to how we were going to respond. I challenged the team before the game that we couldn't get outworked, because we're a blue collar team. I loved our response and thought we did very well to come back on Toni's goal."
A corner kick allowed freshman Ilan Adam to give GGC a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute with a shot that he drilled into the net from 20 yards away from the visitor's goal. The corner originated from senior Sagi Hirsch.
The Grizzlies outshot Keiser by a 19-to-10 margin and had the only two shots in overtime.