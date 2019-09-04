After contributing to a win and a draw Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer senior goalkeeper Sophie Hoare has been named the first Association of Independent Institutions' Player of the Week for the 2019 season.
Hoare has helped lead the No. 8-ranked Grizzlies to a 3-0-1 start to the season, with a 1-0-1 record while protecting the team's goal. She earned a victory against Thomas University on Aug. 28 and then had a draw against the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Sept. 1. She made seven saves in the 1-1 draw at Cumberlands.
For the season, the Napier, New Zealand, native has made 11 saves and has a .917 save percentage after three matches. She also has a 0.45 goals against average.
GGC travels to play Middle Georgia State University on Friday at 5 p.m. in Cochran.