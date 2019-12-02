Junior midfielder Alfredo Rivera, a Brookwood grad, has become the second Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer player to be recognized as an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The honor was announced Monday by the organization.
Rivera earned second-team accolades for his efforts in the classroom as a business major, along with his performances on the pitch for the Grizzlies during the 2019 season. He was one of six midfielders recognized between the two Academic All-America teams this year.
Student-athletes must maintain a 3.3 or higher cumulative GPA and be in their second year at their current institution to be eligible for the award. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program is selected by a nationwide vote of sports information directors.
Rivera has scored five goals and provided five assists to be tied for second on GGC’s 2019 team with 15 points. He provided an assist on the game-winning goal in the team’s 3-2 NAIA Opening Round victory against Life University on Nov. 23. That qualified Georgia Gwinnett College for the NAIA national championship site for the third straight season.
The junior earned second All-Association of Independent Institutions team honors this season. He has played in 55 career matches during the past three seasons.
Rivera joins Samuel Sampaio Gomes as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in men’s soccer program history. Sampaio Gomes garnered first-team honors during the 2017 season. GGC has now had 15 Academic All-Americans across its six programs, with all of the honors coming since the spring 2017 season.