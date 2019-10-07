LAWRENCEVILLE — Back home in British Columbia, 2,800 miles away, there’s a restaurant with an eight-foot canvas original work on the wall done by Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Hannah Martinelli.
The diminutive forward doesn’t have a lot of time for her art now that she’s in college, but it is there as a release valve when needed.
“It’s really relaxing to paint and draw,” she said. “They make those adult coloring books — I’m pretty sure it’s proven to be therapeutic.”
Martinelli has almost 18,000 followers on Instagram (artist.hannah), but she’s studying chemistry at GGC.
“If I was going to do an art degree, I would have done it at art school, but art schools generally don’t have soccer teams,” Martinelli said. “So to me that wasn’t an option.”
Grizzlies coach Mike Giuliano plucked her, and three teammates, from a club program in the suburbs of Vancouver.
“We had a really good coach and a unique style,” Martinelli said. “I think Coach Mike liked that. There’s actually four players from my club on this team. It was really nice actually. We all fit in on the team so he must know what he’s doing.”
One teammate was a year older and the forerunner for the group. Martinelli talked to her and visiting the campus last October before committing to GGC.
“I wasn’t looking at any other American schools because it was out of reach, but he came to us,” she said. “I looked at some good Canadian schools but this just seemed like a better environment to play in — and I wanted to come to America. It just seemed like a good experience, a good life experience.”
The daily training schedule, with weight workouts added to practice, in college has been an adjustment.
“I was totally not ready for that,” Martinelli said. “That was the most surprising thing to me, the work load.
“But I’m really glad I came here. The coaches are amazing. Everyone in the athletic facility has been amazing. The girls on my team have all been amazing. It’s been good so far. I’m happy to be here.”
Her artistic talent was cultivated organically — she didn’t take classes beyond what was offered at school growing up — and yet germinated from unknown origins.
“My family wonders where I got it from,” Martinelli said with a laugh. “It’s something you figure out more on your own. Every person is individual and every artist does things their own way. You can learn from someone, but I find that trial and error is a better teacher for me personally. And then, of course, practice. That’s how you get good at anything.”
She works primarily in color pencil with some watercolor with a focus on realism. The large acrylic installation at the restaurant back home was a commissioned piece and its impressionist style is a departure.
She gets messages through Instagram for other pieces as well, including some portraits. Her own choice is often landscape — water and pine trees from home — and botanicals.
“I wasn’t always really good,” Martinelli said with a laugh. “Let’s get that out straight. It takes a lot of practice and in order to practice, it takes passion. I don’t know. People tell me I’m good at art and I have my Instagram, but sometimes it’s hard to believe. Everyone is the most critical of their own work.
“You can scroll all the way down to the bottom of my Instagram and I can see such a difference in what I do now. But back then, I thought I was good. Which is so weird. Am I going to think this (current work) is bad in two years? I don’t know.”
Her followers come from all over the globe. The largest percentage are in the U.S., but that’s just 20 percent. After that, each five percent or less, are Canada, the U.K., India and Egypt. It’s predominantly women (77 percent) and more in the 18-24 age range than any other.
“It’s been mostly gradual, but when I first started, the first 10,000 was a lot faster,” Martinelli said. “I think that was back in 2016, 2017 and Instagram’s algorithm was different. From experience talking to other artists online, they all say a similar thing that it was easier to grow back then.
“Since then it’s kind of dropped off, but I’ve also become more busy. As I’ve gone through high school, it got harder and now I’m in college, I don’t have the same amount of time to dedicate to it.”
Even with the generally vitriolic state of the internet now, her Instagram feed remains a forum of positive comments.
“It’s nice to read, honestly,” Martinelli said. “It makes me feel appreciated.
“It’s all nice stuff. I normally say thank you to everyone.”