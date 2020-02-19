No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team made an early-season statement with a 7-6 victory at top-ranked and defending champion Tennessee Wesleyan University on Wednesday afternoon in Athens, Tenn.
The Grizzlies (9-2) have won eight straight games.
"It was a good back-and-forth battle and our players showed a lot of resolve," head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "There were plenty of opportunities for the team to come through and fortunately for us they did.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Lawrenceville, but an abundance of rain recently had the teams flipping their home-and-home dates.
"We came on the road, against a top-5 opponent, and walked away with the win," Sheetinger said. "However, we have to remember that this was only one win and its mid-February. Also, it wasn't a great defensive game on either side. We still have lots of things to work on to improve."
The visitors never trailed Wednesday after scoring four runs in the second inning. Senior Kyle Harvey hit a two-run single to left field to give GGC a 3-0 advantage. Tennessee Wesleyan's (6-2) second defensive error of the inning allowed the fourth run cross home plate.
The Bulldogs didn't waste much time in making a comeback. The deficit was cut in half, 4-2, behind a two-run home run from Jhosmel Rodriguez in the second inning.
But GGC responded with senior Gabe Austin connecting on his third home run of the season to open the fifth inning. That extended the team's lead to 5-2. Then, a wild throw on a failed pickoff attempt brought home two more runs in the seventh inning, giving the Grizzlies a 7-3 lead.
Showing more resolve, Tennessee Wesleyan scored three runs in the bottom half of the seventh. Chandler Kendall's RBI single trimmed GGC's lead to the one-run margin.
The hosts had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the eighth inning, but freshman reliever Alex Cook struck out Shamoy Christopher to end the threat. The right hander then retired all three batters he faced in the ninth frame to pick up his fourth save of the young season.
Junior starting pitcher Christopher Bergmoser scattered six hits across 5.2 innings for the Grizzlies to improve to 2-1 on the season. Junior reliever Rhian Mann tossed two innings before giving the ball to Cook for the final four outs.
The teams combined for 11 errors.
