WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – A showdown between two unbeaten women’s soccer teams receiving national attention lived up to its billing, with the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College and University of the Cumberlands battling to a 1-1 draw over 110 minutes in Sunday night’s finale of a weekend tournament.
All of the scoring came in the second half of the match.
Cumberlands (3-0-1), which received votes in the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll, struck first with a goal from Naira Lopez in the 53rd minute. This marked the first time the Grizzlies (3-0-1) had trailed an opponent in a match this season.
The tying goal came off the foot of GGC junior Natalie Ferrin. She found the back of the net from in front of the goal in the 64th minute after receiving a pass from sophomore Joy Mertzig.
The host Patriots had a serious threat to winning the match in the final minute. A shot from Amy Anderson with 43 seconds remaining hit off the left post on a breakaway opportunity.
Georgia Gwinnett College senior goalkeeper Sophie Hoare made eight saves, several of them coming at crucial times in the match. Half of her saves were made in the second half.
Sunday’s match marked the first draw for the Grizzlies since a 1-1 battle against Keiser University (Fla.) in the 2017 season.
“We faced a very good team," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "The girls responded to playing good competition. I am not happy to get a draw, because you always strive to win. However, we survived a shot off the post with a few seconds left, and Sophie made an unbelievable save in the final minutes of regulation. I am really proud of the effort we played with tonight. Natalie made a great run and tremendous soccer play for our goal.”