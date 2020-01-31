LAKELAND, Fla. – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team picked up its first win of the 2020 season in splitting a doubleheader Friday at No. 4-ranked Southeastern University.
The Grizzlies (1-2) won the opener 9-8 before the Fire (2-1) earned a 15-2 victory in the nightcap.
GGC jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the opener after senior Gabe Austin connected on a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Junior Nick Tanner hit a solo home run during the third inning. Earlier, junior Austin Bates had a two-run double that gave the team a 4-0 lead in the second frame.
Southeastern battled back to score two runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to cut the deficit to 9-7. Nick Bottari and Pedro Castellano each hit two-run home runs during those middle innings.
Georgia Gwinnett College freshman reliever Alex Cook got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning with an inning-ending double play. Junior shortstop Gabe Howell dove up the middle to start the defensive play. Cook tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save in his collegiate debut.
Junior right hander Matt Hunt struck out four batters in 3.2 relief innings to pick up the victory.
In the second game, the Fire scored five runs in the third inning to break open a 2-2 contest. Tanner gave GGC a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single. The Grizzlies scored first in all three games of the series. Southeastern added six runs in the fifth inning.
“The opener was another very good college baseball game," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We got up 9-1 and this young team found out that you need to put an opponent away when you have them down. Gabe’s play was gigantic (starting an inning-ending Southeastern rally). You can feel the momentum shift from dugout to dugout and that play moved things in our direction for the rest of the game.
"Overall, these games allowed us to learn a lot about ourselves. These are lessons that we can learn upon going forward.”
