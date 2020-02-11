LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College senior pitcher Hunter Peck has garnered the first Association of Independent Institutions Baseball Pitcher of the Week award for the 2020 season, the league announced Monday.
After missing the entire 2019 season, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound left-hander picked up where he left off from the 2018 season, opening this spring with two dominating performances for the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies.
Peck tossed five scoreless innings in a no-decision during the season opener at No. 4 Southeastern University (Fla.) on Jan. 30.
Then, the Wakefield, Va., native recorded a victory in a five-inning performance against Georgetown College (Ky.) last Friday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
For the season, Peck has a 1-0 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 11 strikeouts, compared to one walk. He has held opposing hitters to a .184 batting average.
Peck missed the 2019 season after earning A.I.I. Pitcher of the Year honors in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.