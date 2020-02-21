Georgia Gwinnett College baseball will host a USA Baseball Coaches Clinic on March 4 at the Grizzlies’ athletic complex.
The event is free for all attendees and is from 6 to 9 p.m. Pre-registration is open at www.coachclinics.org. Walk-up registration also is available.
The community clinic is designed to provide content and drills to coaches of all levels, while satisfying the clinic component of USA Baseball coaches certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.