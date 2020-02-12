LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team used a four-run fourth inning to pick up its third consecutive victory, defeating Truett-McConnell University 6-4 on Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Two home runs sparked the rally for GGC (4-2), which trailed 4-1 after three innings. Senior Gabe Austin led off the fourth frame with a home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. Junior Tate Kight then squared the game, 4-4, with a two-run homer. Kight has now homered in three straight games.
The Grizzlies took a 5-4 advantage on a RBI ground out from junior Myles Smith to conclude the scoring in the big fourth inning.
Junior Gabe Howell brought home an insurance run in the seventh inning with a RBI triple.
Junior pitcher Matt Hunt struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings during the midweek starting assignment. Freshman Tyler Clayton added three strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory. The left hander got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning to improve to 1-0 on the young season.
Junior Rhian Mann added two more scoreless innings in relief to tally his first save of the spring.
Truett-McConnell (3-6) took the early lead in the third inning on a grand slam from Calob Rowland. The Bears outhit the Grizzlies by an 11-6 margin. However, five of GGC’s six hits went for extra bases.
“I was so impressed with our fourth inning," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We got punched in the mouth in the third and you could feel the game’s momentum shift to their dugout. It only took us an inning to answer. It was the right time and the right guys came through for us. Seeing how resilient our guys were tonight was a good sign. I’m also proud of how our bullpen nailed down the win.”
