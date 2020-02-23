LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed a four-game weekend series sweep of West Virginia Tech with a 12-2 win in eight innings on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies scored 44 runs across the series to improve its record to 13-2 and extend its winning streak to 12 games.
The team scored six runs in the second inning to grab early momentum. Run-scoring doubles from juniors Tate Kight and Gabe Howell opened the scoring. Then, senior Gabe Austin hit a two-run home run as the hosts took a 6-0 advantage.
Howell added a RBI triple in the third inning to push the lead to 7-0.
GGC scored three more runs in the fourth inning and took an 11-0 lead by the fifth inning.
Sophomore left hander Gabe Sevillano scattered three hits across five innings to pick up his first victory of the season. He struck out six batters in the starting assignment.
Offensively, Howell led the Grizzlies’ 14-hit attack by going 3-for-4, with four RBI. Juniors Steven Lugo, Livingston Morris and Nick Tanner joined Austin and Kight in collecting two hits apiece in the game.
