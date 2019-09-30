LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College Office of Athletics has been recognized as a NAIA Champions of Character five-star institution for the 2018-19 athletic season, a honor announced by the NAIA national office.
The Grizzlies earned silver-award distinction based upon character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.
A total of 180 NAIA institutions earned five-star ratings for 2018-19.
Institutions earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections by student-athletes, coaches or administrators in competition throughout each academic year.
In 2018-19, all six GGC athletic teams reached the final site of the NAIA national tournament, with men’s and women’s tennis winning national championships. Men’s and women’s soccer joined baseball and softball also in capturing Association of Independent Institutions conference titles.
Five student-athletes garnered academic All-America honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America during the last academic year, with three being first-team selections.